Why Jerod Mayo Hasn’t Left Patriots For Defensive Coordinator Job

Jerod Mayo confirmed Wednesday he will be returning to New England for his fourth season as a Patriots assistant in 2022.

But he has not lacked options.

Mayo, the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach, said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” that other teams have approached him in recent years with offers to become a defensive coordinator.

The 35-year-old has interviewed for three head-coaching positions (Philadelphia Eagles last year; Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders this year) but has turned down all external DC inquiries, opting to remain in New England.

“I have (received interest),” Mayo said. “And this was even after I didn’t get the Philly job, I was also approached about being a defensive coordinator. But if you look at it from my perspective, as well — look, I am a New England guy, right? My family’s here. Everything’s here. For me to pick up my family — and remember, I was a 2008 first-round draft pick — for me to pick up my family and to go to some team where I really don’t know the people over there, we’re moving all these people, to me, it’s hard.

“It has to be a great, great opportunity, not just any team.”

Longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was similarly selective when mulling head-coaching opportunities. He finally left the Patriots last week, joining longtime friend and colleague Dave Ziegler as a head coach/general manager tandem in Las Vegas.