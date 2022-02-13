Micah Parsons Launches Strange Joe Burrow Take Ahead Of Super Bowl LVI

NESN Logo Sign In

If you ask Micah Parsons, Joe Burrow is not a top-six NFL quarterback.

The Cowboys linebacker believes that list includes Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson and his Dallas teammate, Dak Prescott. Although Parsons would feature Burrow in his list of the league’s top 10 signal-callers, he apparently has noticed a negative trend in the Bengals star’s game.

“Joe’s like extremely good. But then some games, Joe would like have a day. But then some games like he’s not there,” Parsons told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, as transcribed by The Cincinnati Enquirer.

The irony of Parsons’ take is that same analysis — which arguably doesn’t accurately assess Burrow — can be applied to a few QBs on his top-six list. Prescott and the Cowboys offense went awfully quiet in the second half of the season and Murray did not elevate his game at all when the Arizona Cardinals needed him to the most.

Don’t be surprised if Burrow uses Parson’s remark as bulletin-board material next season. Cincinnati will visit Dallas at some point during the 2022 campaign.

