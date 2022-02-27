Win Vs. Sharks Put Bruins Ahead Of Capitals In NHL Wild Card Standings

NESN Logo Sign In

For much of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Boston Bruins were the second Wild Card team in the NHL.

That changed Saturday night.

The Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 at SAP Center thanks to a pair of goals from Brad Marchand and another stellar performance from Jeremy Swayman. Boston now has won four straight games and things seem to be clicking for the Black and Gold.

The Washington Capitals, who have held on to the first Wild Card spot for some time now, lost 2-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday for their second consecutive defeat. The loss, however, meant the Bruins were able to leapfrog the Caps for the No. 1 spot.

Now, there’s still plenty of hockey left to be played and there also is the March 21 trade deadline. So anything can happen.

But it seems the Bruins and the Capitals could be in for a long battle for who gets the first Wild Card spot at the end of the season.