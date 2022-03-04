Al Horford Reveals What Changed Amid Celtics’ Recent Hot Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are red-hot right now, with a 13-2 record in their last 15 games. It’s clear they’ve come a long way from their slow start to the season, as they currently are fifth in the Eastern Conference and listed at +2200 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NBA Finals.

Celtics star Al Horford recently explained what has led to Boston’s stark turnaround, which was punctuated by a signature win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at TD Garden.

“Getting out of our comfort zone, we?re asked to do different things,” Horford said, via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. “That takes time as you can tell. The defense has continued to pick up as the year has gone on. (Udoka) came in and put some (offense) sets in us, forcing us to move the ball a little more. From that point on, it started to click how we wanted to play.”

Udoka was recognized for the effort he has engineered with the Celtics when he was selected as the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February. But the first-year head coach did not believe he was deserving of individual honor, instead crediting his team when speaking to reporters ahead of Thursday’s victory over the Grizzlies.

The Celtics will look to keep it going Sunday when they host the Brooklyn Nets.