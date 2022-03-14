Will Alex Cora Keep Beard? Red Sox Skipper Shares Plan For New Look

NESN Logo Sign In

You might have noticed something different about Alex Cora when the manager arrived to Boston Red Sox spring training: He’s rocking a beard.

Check it out:

So, is the facial hair here to stay? Or will Cora shave before Opening Day?

It sounds like the skipper intends to play it by ear. Although the decision ultimately might be out of his hands, seeing as Cora’s girlfriend, Angelica, digs the new look.

“There’s a lot of people out there that like it,” a smiling Cora told reporters Monday at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. “I think the most important person is Angelica, and she loves it. So, Lou (Merloni) knows, if they like it, they like it. I’ve got to take care of her. She said, ‘You better keep it,’ so I’ll keep it.

“I’ve got some tricks. I can do the photoshoot on Tuesday with the beard, and then it’ll be all over the place throughout the season, it’ll be in the media guide. So, we’ll see.”