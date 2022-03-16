Arsenal Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool closed the gap on Manchester City to just a point at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

After an even first half, Diogo Jota hammered the Reds into a 54th minute lead when he drilled in from a tight angle following a sublime Thiago Alcantara pass.

Diego Jota fires Liverpool into the lead at the Emirates!



Liverpool are currently only a point off of Manchester City.

?: @peacockTV #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/7osNmtZHOz — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 16, 2022

Roberto Firmino came off the bench to double the advantage nine minutes later, steering in from a Andy Robertson cross with aplomb.

What a flick by Firmino for the goal!



Liverpool score their second goal in eight minutes to take a 2-0 lead.

?: @peacockTV #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/l4I6ZH0ITa — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 16, 2022

The result was Liverpool?s ninth successive win in the division and means there is now just a solitary point between themselves and City at the summit with the same number of games played.