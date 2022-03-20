Brock Holt, Former Red Sox Fan Favorite, Reportedly Lands With New Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Brock Holt is reportedly joining the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves.

Holt is a 34-year-old utility man that can provide plenty of depth for a star-studded Braves’ roster.

“The Braves have signed veteran utility player Brock Holt to a minor league deal, per Bill Shanks of SportsRadio WXKO. He’s received an invite to big league camp and will compete for a bench role,” MLB Trade Rumors’ Darragh McDonald wrote.

Last season for the Texas Rangers, Holt hit .209 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 23 runs batted in. While the former Red Sox fan favorite did not perform to his 2015 All-Star caliber season in 2021, he still provided value off of the bench.

Now the utility man will have to hit his way onto the roster in spring training, with no guarantee of making the Opening Day roster.