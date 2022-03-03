Kyrie Irving Makes Eyebrow-Raising Pick As His New Agent

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyrie Irving appears in the news once again.

This time, for firing Sam Permut, a notable agent in the NBA world. Permut represents Rudy Gay, Trey Burke, Kevin Porter Jr., Immanuel Quickley, Chris Boucher and even LiAngelo Ball. Permut is a part of Roc Nation Sports and just lost one of his biggest stars.

To replace Permut? You guessed it, Irving’s own stepmom. Shetellia Riley Irving now will represent Irving, who might become an unrestricted free agent this winter should he decline his $36.5 million player option for 2022-23.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news and added an interesting note regarding her status in the league.

“Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has hired Shetellia Riley Irving as his new agent,” Charania wrote in a tweet. “Shetellia Riley Irving is believed to currently be the only Black woman representing an active NBA player.”

It’ll be interesting to follow whether Irving picks up his player option this summer or immediately throws his new representative into the fire of unrestricted NBA free agency.