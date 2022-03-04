Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Praises Third Line After Another Strong Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Craig Smith, Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic have found their groove of late for the Boston Bruins.

That chemistry continued Thursday night in a 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights that featured a Smith hat trick, three assists from Frederic and a helper from Coyle.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has praised the third line for their contributions to the team, and it appears the trio could stick as a unit going forward as the B’s begin to gain ground on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division.

“Our third line comes through,” Cassidy told reporters after Thursday’s game, per team-provided audio. “And if that can be a thing that you can get through some games where your top guys aren’t going, or you don’t get on the power play much, or generate on it, then you’re going to be dangerous.”

The Bruins have had a slew of struggles on the power play of late, even going through an 0-for-19 slump recently.

The top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk did not have a point in Thursday’s game. Despite DeBrusk catching fire, scoring a hat trick and getting points in nine straight games, that kind of play is not sustainable. Bergeron and Marchand each had six shots on net, but when your top line isn’t contributing on the scoresheet, the rest of the players need to step up.

And if the third line can be on when the top line is off, this team could be incredibly dangerous down the stretch.