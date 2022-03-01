Bruins Notes: Jake DeBrusk Allowing Boston Ability To Add Valuable Depth

NESN Logo Sign In

The stars were out in Los Angeles on Monday night as the Boston Bruins pummeled the host Kings en route to a 7-0 victory, but it was first-line winger Jake DeBrusk who shined the brightest.

DeBrusk, who was playing his third game since being promoted to the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, scored the game’s first three goals to record his first-ever hat trick. DeBrusk, after later tacking on a third-period assist, now has nine points on seven goals in the last five games including seven points on five goals since joining the top line.

DeBrusk’s individual performance has been and continues to be incredibly noteworthy, but his energy and overall play has clearly helped the greater group.

After all, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy put DeBrusk on the top line to keep others like Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak together, all while wanting to add depth with Boston’s third line. That certainly has paid dividends during the first three games of the road trip, best depicted during their rout of the Kings.

“He’s scored in different ways, shooting the puck, going to the net, nice play going to the game late. I think he’s doing some good things on the wall, too, on his off side there’s some advantage to taking pucks there. He’s been good at that as well,” Cassidy said after Monday’s win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think he’s working above pucks, trying to play the right way. So I’m happy for him.

“It’s made us a more dangerous lineup, obviously, when he’s going and contributing on that line,” Cassidy added.

Boston’s first line was responsible for four goals (Bergeron on power play) while the second line was responsible for three goals behind two from Erik Haula and one from Hall.