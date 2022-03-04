Bruins Mourn Death Of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci

Bucci was just 34 years old

by

The Boston Bruins are sending their condolences to Tamar Bucci’s family and the Massachusetts State Police.

Bucci, who was assigned to the Medford, Mass., state police barracks last month, was killed in the line of duty late Thursday night when she tried to assist a disabled vehicle. Bucci’s cruiser was hit by a tanker truck in Stoneham, Mass.

The tanker truck was carrying around 10,000 gallons of gasoline.

The Bruins on Friday joined the Massachusetts community in mourning the death of the trooper.

“The Boston Bruins mourn the loss of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci,” the team tweeted. “Our hearts and thoughts go out to all of the family, friends, and colleagues of Trooper Bucci.”

Bucci was 34 years old.

