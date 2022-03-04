Patriots Rumors: J.C. Jackson Will Not Get Franchise Tag Before Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson reportedly is headed for free agency.

The Patriots will not place the franchise tag on the star cornerback before the March 8 deadline, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon. Jackson, 26, reportedly could have a robust market as a free agent.

“J.C. Jackson, one of the top corners available on the free agent market, is expected to be a free agent,” Rapoport said during an NFL Network appearance. “And, of course, the reason that is news, is because the franchise tag is available and there’s some wondering, were the Patriots going to tag J.C. Jackson, keep him around for another year, potentially try to work out something long-term.

“I’m told, the tag is not expected to be applied to J.C. Jackson.”

From NFL Now: #Patriots CB JC Jackson is expected to hit the free agent market, rather than receive the franchise tag. One of the top CBs will generate significant interest. pic.twitter.com/i3PE7GGGNE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

Jackson, who’s been open about his desire for a large contract, could prove too expensive for New England. And multiple reports over the last week-plus indicate a strong possibility that he leaves the Patriots once free agency begins. Of course, much can change between now and then.

Jackson leads the NFL with 25 interceptions since entering the league in 2018.