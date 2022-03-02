Bruins Notes: Fourth Line Lone Bright Spot In Tough Loss For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins had their season-high five-game win streak snapped Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks, and while there is something to be said about Boston being on the second night of a back-to-back and in the middle of a previously-unbeaten road trip, the way the game was bookended had the group wishing for more.

In a game where bright spots were few and far between, though, the Bruins fourth line of Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Jesper Froden arguably was the biggest of them. All three players finished with a plus-two rating as they were on the ice for each of Boston’s first two goals.

“It was our best line tonight,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said after Boston’s 4-3 loss as Trevor Zegras scored the game-winner at 19:38 of the third period.

Foligno added: “We’re just trying to be a real solid line for our team. That’s what every line does.”

Unfortunately, the fourth line wasn’t able to make up for the fact that Boston allowed three first-period goals before Zegras netted the game-winner on the power play.

Here are more notes from Bruins-Ducks:

— Foligno recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick as he dropped the gloves just two minutes into the contest with Sam Carrick and then immediately returned to the ice to score his first goal in two months. Foligno later added an assist on goal by defenseman Brandon Carlo.