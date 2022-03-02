Nick Foligno Fights Sam Carrick, Scores Game-Tying Goal Upon Returning

Not a bad start for the fourth-line winger

Tempers carried over for Bruins winger Nick Foligno and Ducks’ Sam Carrick as the two dropped the gloves merely two minutes in Boston’s contest against Anaheim, after taken part in a scrap the last time the two teams played in January.

Foligno, however, bounced back from the bout rather quickly. He served his five-minute penalty and immediately returned to the ice to score the game-tying goal as the Bruins tied it up 1-all 8:15 into the contest.

It marked the first goal in two months for Foligno, who was +330 to score an anytime goal on DraftKings SportsBook entering Tuesday’s contest.

You can watch Foligno’s goal and watch his fight courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Foligno and Carrick dropped the mitts on January 24, as well.

