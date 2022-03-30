Bruins Sign Goaltender Brandon Bussi To Entry-Level Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Bussi is off and running in his professional hockey career as a member of the Boston Bruins.

The B’s announced Wednesday in a statement they’ve signed the free agent goaltender to a one-year, entry-level contract. Bussi’s deal for the 2022-23 season carries an NHL cap hit of $825,000.

Bussi will report to the Providence Bruins for the rest of the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout agreement.

The Bruins provided some Bussi stats from his amateur career:

Bussi, 23, spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University. The 6-foot-5, 209-pound goaltender appeared in 77 career NCAA games with the Broncos, posting a 46-25-5 record with a 2.61 goals against average and .910 save percentage.

The Sound Beach, NY native played one season in the USHL for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, posting a 33-12-4 record with a 2.44 goals against average and .915 save percentage.

Bussi and the Bruins hope he one day will compete for playing time with incumbent goaltenders Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.