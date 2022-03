NESN Logo Sign In

Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras are going to lead the Anaheim Ducks for years to come.

The Boston Bruins face the Ducks at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Tuesday night. It will be the second half of back-to-back games for the Black and Gold.

Terry leads the Ducks with 27 goals on the season while Zegras has 39 points thus far in his rookie season.

For more on the Ducks’ young core, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.