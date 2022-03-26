Bruins Wrap: Boston Extends Win Streak To Four In Win Vs. Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins extended their win streak to four with a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

Boston now is 41-19-5, while New York fell to 28-26-9.

You can check out the box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The third line is dangerous.

Craig Smith, Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle have found unmatched chemistry of late and that continued Saturday afternoon. Smith opened up the scoring after Coyle bullied Adam Pelech against the boards to keep the puck in Boston’s possession.

Smitty with the first strike. pic.twitter.com/3qUbHdYN1S — NESN (@NESN) March 26, 2022

The Bruins long have been seen as a “one line team” when Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak were a trio, but that narrative can be done away with considering Pastrnak, Erik Haula and Taylor Hall have caught fire and Marchand and Bergeron continue to play at an elite level (that also has helped Jake DeBrusk elevate his game).