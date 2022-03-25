Bruce Cassidy Believes He Knows Why Erik Haula Has Been Hot For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Erik Haula quietly has been on a little hot streak for the Bruins.

The forward picked up three assists Thursday night in Boston’s 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, giving him five points in the Bruins’ last two games.

Haula’s first season in Boston started out rough, amassing just three points in 17 games before being healthy scratched in November against the Vancouver Canucks. Head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed even though Haula wasn’t a fan of the benching, he used it as motivation to get better.

“When he sat out in November, he was up front. He didn’t think he was playing his best hockey,” Cassidy told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday, per team-provided audio. “Did he want to sit out? No. But he said, ‘Listen, when I go back in, I get it, I’ll be better.'”

And better he was.

Haula now has 30 points on the season, and Cassidy believes he knows what’s attributed to the turnaround.

“I think he’s tried to really put an emphasis on moving his feet and being better and play to his strengths, the 200-foot game and all the little things required to play center ice in our system,” Cassidy said, “close quicker in the D-zone, activate at the right time, support from underneath instead of leaving the zone early.