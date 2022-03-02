Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Ruled Out Of Tuesday’s Contest Against Hawks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics got some bad news Tuesday night.

Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown attempted to drive the lane awkwardly landed juust three minutes into Tuesday’s tilt with the Atlanta Hawks. The team quickly ruled him out afterward and called the injury a right ankle sprain.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) will not return. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 2, 2022

This isn’t Brown’s first injury this season as he missed time earlier in the campaign while dealing with a lingering hamstring issue. He also missed time while dealing with COVID-19.

Hopefully this injury won’t make Brown miss much time, there’s sure to be an update from head coach Ime Udoka after the showdown Tuesday.