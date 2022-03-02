Thunder's Luguentz Dort Will Not Play Wednesday vs. Nuggets by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (shoulder) will not play in Wednesday’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets, per the league’s injury report.

It’s the sixth straight game that Dort will miss due to a left shoulder sprain, and it’s been even longer than it sounds since he was recovering over the All-Star Break as well. With the Thunder having basically no chance of making it into the play-in tournament, you would assume that Dort would be shut down for the season if this becomes anything serious, as there are just 21 games left for the Thunder.

Dort has averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 51 starts on the season. With him unable to go, rookie guard, Tre Mann should continue to start and see some valuable playing time.

