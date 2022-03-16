Chandler Jones Reportedly Joining Raiders As Patriots Reunion Hopes End

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite Matthew Judon and Devin McCourty’s best efforts, Chandler Jones will not be joining the Patriots.

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to sign the veteran pass rusher once NFL free agency begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Tom Pelissero was first to report the news, adding that Jones’ deal will pay him roughly $17 million per year — a high price for a 32-year-old.

In a related move, the Raiders will trade edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for a package including cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Expect this deal to come in around $17 million a year. Big money for Chandler Jones and a big get for the new regime in Las Vegas. https://t.co/3o8dL8ytSU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

This trade has been in the works for about 24 hours. But the #Raiders needed a pass-rusher. First, Chandler Jones. Then the swing the deal. https://t.co/1BnTHrc6Ca — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

Jones, drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, established himself as one of the league’s top pass rushers over his four seasons in New England. The Patriots traded him to the Arizona Cardinals after the 2015 season for guard Jonathan Cooper, who was released seven months later, and a 2016 second-round pick that turned into cornerback Cyrus Jones, a colossal bust.

In his six seasons since leaving the Patriots, Jones ranks second in the NFL in sacks with 71 1/2, trailing only Aaron Donald’s 78 sacks despite playing in 11 fewer games over that time span.