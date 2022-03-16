Sixers' Joel Embiid Listed As Questionable For Wednesday vs. Cavaliers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the league’s injury report, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (back) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Embiid popped up on the injury report today, and his availability is now up in the air with some back soreness. The Sixers will be playing their third game in four days on Wednesday night against Cleveland, which may mean this is just a rest spot for the MVP candidate. But with Philadelphia just 3.5 games back from the top-seed in the Eastern Conference, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the big man give it a go this evening.

Embiid has averaged a league-leading 29.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in 55 starts this season. If he cannot go, expect DeAndre Jordan to see the start in his place potentially.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently 2.5-point favorites against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, with the total set at 219, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.