BOSTON — Before puck drop of the Bruins-Panthers Game 3, the B’s brought in Stanley Cup champion Andrew Ference as the team’s honorary fan banner captain, waving the Centennial flag.

Tonight’s #NHLBruins honorary fan banner captain is Andrew Ference! pic.twitter.com/GZHhRt6HZp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 10, 2024

Ference was a big part of the 2011 team that defeated the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks to secure the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup.

The retired defenseman played in 25 playoff games during the Bruins’ quest for the Cup. He tallied four goals and six assists for 10 points while averaging 20:37 minutes of ice time.

His biggest moment in the 2011 postseason was his first goal, which lifted the Bruins past the Canadiens 5-4 in overtime in Game 4 of the first round.

The Bruins and Panthers are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.