Grant Williams Trolls Jayson Tatum In Birthday Post For Celtics Teammate

Williams and Tatum share a close bond

Brought to the forefront in the 2021-22 NBA season has been the friendly rivalry between Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams.

After a mid-February win, Tatum revealed he and some of the Celtics often hit the weight room after games. The three-time All-Star hailed himself as the strongest person on Boston’s roster, while somewhat scoffing at the idea that Grant Williams could hold that title.

Well, two can play that game, and Williams decided to take aim at Tatum on Thursday as he delivered a birthday post to his C’s teammate.

“Happy Birthday Brother!” Williams captioned the Instagram story. “I know your goal is to be as strong as me one day and you’re getting there! Keep looking up and dreaming. My dawg 4L. Love Bro. Enjoy the day @jaytatum0”

Tatum can ring in his 24th year on a high note if the Celtics secure a victory over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. And it would only be right if a competitive lift with Williams and company is included on the birthday docket.

