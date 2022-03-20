Hampus Lindholm ‘Ready To Go To Battle’ With New Bruins Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Hampus Lindholm sounds like someone who is ready for his next adventure in the NHL.

That adventure just so happens to come with the Bruins after Boston traded for the defenseman and sent John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen and three draft picks to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Lindholm will provide a boost to the Bruins’ blueline and give the B’s a legitimate top-four pairing defenseman as he will play alongside Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo.

The 28-year-old has spent his nine-year NHL career with the Ducks, but decided to agree to an eight-year contract extension with the Bruins — in a city he’s never lived — despite Anaheim offering more money before the trade.

So, why the Bruins?

“I think they already have a championship-caliber team,” Lindholm said over Zoom during his introductory press conference Sunday. “I think any team I come to is going to be a better team.

“They always have that winning mindset. They find ways to get in the mix and compete,” he added. “I’ve missed it the last three years. I was very fortunate my first couple years to be in the playoffs and even go a few rounds. There’s nothing more fun. I can only imagine (doing it) in Boston. There’s a lot to be done to get there, but I’m ready to go to battle with everyone.”