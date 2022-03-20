Here’s When Hampus Lindholm Likely Will Make Debut With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins fans will have to remain patient for the debut of Hampus Lindholm.

Boston on Saturday traded for the defenseman and sent John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen and three draft picks to the Anaheim Ducks. Lindholm will be a top-four blueliner for the Bruins.

The Black and Gold return to action Monday night against the rival Montreal Canadiens, but Lindholm won’t suit up in the eight-spoked B at Bell Centre.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after Sunday’s practice that Lindholm won’t play Monday, but should be good to go Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We’re a better team today. … He’ll play with (Charlie) McAvoy and (Brandon) Carlo, and probably both, honestly, down the stretch,” Cassidy said, per team-provided audio. “It’s a really good add for us.”

The Bruins and Lindholm agreed on an eight-year extension to keep him around for quite some time and the B’s look to make a deep Stanley Cup run.