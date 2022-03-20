Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron Called Hampus Lindholm After Trade To Bruins

It's no surprise Bergeron and Marchand welcomed their new teammate immediately

by

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand made sure to make Hampus Lindholm feel right at home when he was traded by the Ducks to the Bruins.

Boston sent Anaheim three draft picks along with John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen on Saturday night. Lindholm has spent his nine-year NHL career as a member of the Ducks, but is ready to get the ball rolling while wearing the eight-spoked B.

After the trade became official, Lindholm received what he called meaningful phone calls from both Bergeron and Marchand.

“I respect them massively,” Lindholm said over Zoom on Sunday during his introductory press conference.

The three teammates will have plenty of time together after the Bruins and Lindholm agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension Sunday morning.

The new blueliner likely will make his debut Thursday at TD Garden against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

