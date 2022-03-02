Ime Udoka’s Confidence In Payton Pritchard Paying Off In Major Way

NESN Logo Sign In

Payton Pritchard is seeing increased playing time with the Boston Celtics and is making the most of his opportunity.

Early on this season Pritchard saw extremely inconsistent playing time — and even was healthy scratched for a handful of games — with both Marcus Smart and Dennis Schröder ahead of him on the depth chart.

Schröder was traded ahead of the NBA trade deadline — along with fellow guard Josh Richardson — and Pritchard has thrived ever since as his playing time has increased. Prior to the deadline Pritchard averaged just 4.8 points and 1.7 assists in 12.2 minutes per game while missing 11 games. Ever since the trades, Pritchard’s averages have increased to 7.5 points and 2.9 assists on 16 minutes per game.

The 24-year-old enters Boston’s Tuesday night showdown with the Atlanta Hawks after two of his most impressive performances of the season. Pritchard scored 19 points and dished out six assists in Saturday’s win over the Detroit Pistons and followed that up 14 points and six rebounds Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been impressed with the guard and discussed his recent play before Tuesday’s tilt.

“He’s the guy that’s in the gym the most,” Udoka said via league-provided audio. “He’s a gym rat, we all know that. I’ve seen Payton forever going back to high school so I know him well, obviously. He was a guy that I was least worried about but it all comes down to opportunity and taking advantage of it. He was a guy that I was very confident in. We’ve had some discussions about being patient and continuing to work and staying ready for these opportunities and obviously when Dennis and (Josh Richardson) left it opened up some minutes so I was never worried about him.”

Pritchard’s improved play couldn’t have come at a better time and it sounds like there’s going to be plenty more from him throughout the rest of the season for Boston. Tuesday is the deadline to sign free agent and have them still be eligible to play in the postseason.