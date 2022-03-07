Kevin Durant Chirping Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Adds To Embarrassing Moment

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Celtic big man Glen “Big Baby” Davis was in attendance at TD Garden on Sunday when Boston played host to Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

And while it was his former team who won, Davis probably wishes the day ended on a better note as the national broadcast caught a rather embarrassing moment. Davis, late in the third quarter, was shown on the broadcast getting kicked out of seats that were not his. He stood up and moved back a few rows without hesitation, but it was nonetheless an embarrassing look for the 36-year-old professional.

What wasn’t noticed immediately, however, was that Durant took a petty shot at Davis after seeing he got moved. The Nets superstar, while on the court, made fun of Davis for being in the wrong seats, as pointed out by many on social media.

“Those ain’t your seats, big dog?,” Durant said, as heard in the clip posted by NBC Sports Boston. “Those ain’t your seats?”

Davis may have tried to offer a rebuttal, but the damage was done.

Big Baby Davis tried to finesse better seats ? pic.twitter.com/wIZzswDFNx — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 6, 2022

Davis, who last played in the NBA during the 2014-15 campaign, played his first four seasons in Boston including being a part of the NBA title group. He’ll likely be back at TD Garden next Sunday as the organization honors his ex-teammate Kevin Garnett.