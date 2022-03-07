Northeastern, Harvard Headed To NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NCAA women’s hockey tournament field is set, and several local teams are among the 11 participants.

Northeastern is the tournament’s No. 3 seed, earning an automatic bid to the championship field after besting UConn in the championship of the Hockey East tournament Saturday. The Huskies, who finished second to Wisconsin in last season’s NCAA tournament, await the winner of a regional semifinal between Wisconsin and Clarkson and will open play in the quarterfinal round Saturday.

Harvard earned a trip to the regional semifinal against Minnesota Duluth. The Crimson — the defending Beanpot champions — would advance to play No. 2 Minnesota on Saturday should they win their opening game.

Ohio State is the top seed in the tournament and also earned a bye to the quarterfinals, where it will face the winner of semifinal player between Quinnipiac and Syracuse.

No. 4 Colgate and No. 5 Yale also are in the quarterfinals.

Regional play is hosted at campus sites and the Frozen Four will be held at Penn State.