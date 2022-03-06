ABC Cameras Catch Glen Davis Trying To Pull Fast One During Celtics-Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

Glen Davis was on hand for Sunday afternoon’s Nets-Celtics game, and Big Baby had a great view of the marquee matchup at TD Garden.

The problem? The seat Davis was sitting in when ABC cameras first panned to him wasn’t his.

Late in the third quarter of the divisional showdown, Davis was shown on the nationally televised broadcast sitting only a few rows up from the court. No one watching at home likely batted an eye, as it was a standard spectating location for a former player. But when ABC cameras turned to Davis for a second time, a group of gentlemen informed the ex-Boston big man that he was sitting in one of their seats.

Davis stood up without hesitation or confrontation, but it was nonetheless a tough look for the former Celtic. You can watch it all unfold in the video here.

There’s probably a good chance Davis will be back at TD Garden next Sunday when the Celtics retire Kevin Garnett’s No. 5. We’ll have to wait and see if he’s hooked up with a better seat.