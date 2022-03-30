Red Sox World Series Hero To Compete In New MLB ‘Home Run Derby X’

NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball on Wednesday revealed an “electrifying new baseball format” that will go on a global tour in 2022: Home Run Derby X.

Among the participants: former big leaguers Jonny Gomes, Adrián González, Nick Swisher and Geo Soto.

So, what is Home Run Derby X?

Well, it’s a competition — inspired by MLB’s annual Home Run Derby during the All-Star break — that’s played on a scaled-down baseball field, with home plate mounted on a stage and the pitcher’s mound on a podium. And points can be obtained both offensively and defensively.

Here’s more on the rules, from MLB’s press release:

Each batter has one at-bat of 25 pitches. They’ll be swinging for the fences, while two of their opponents patrol the outfield. A Home Run scores one point for the offense and a catch is one point for the defense. In Home Run Derby X there are also additional ways to score, inspired by video games, including Target Hits in the infield and beyond the fence. Each batter also has a Hot Streak — five consecutive pitches where Home Runs and Target Hits count double but a catch in the Hot Streak is also double points for the defense.