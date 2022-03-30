Red Sox World Series Hero To Compete In New MLB ‘Home Run Derby X’

Major League Baseball on Wednesday revealed an “electrifying new baseball format” that will go on a global tour in 2022: Home Run Derby X.
Among the participants: former big leaguers Jonny Gomes, Adrián González, Nick Swisher and Geo Soto.
So, what is Home Run Derby X?
Well, it’s a competition — inspired by MLB’s annual Home Run Derby during the All-Star break — that’s played on a scaled-down baseball field, with home plate mounted on a stage and the pitcher’s mound on a podium. And points can be obtained both offensively and defensively.
Here’s more on the rules, from MLB’s press release:
Each batter has one at-bat of 25 pitches. They’ll be swinging for the fences, while two of their opponents patrol the outfield. A Home Run scores one point for the offense and a catch is one point for the defense. In Home Run Derby X there are also additional ways to score, inspired by video games, including Target Hits in the infield and beyond the fence. Each batter also has a Hot Streak — five consecutive pitches where Home Runs and Target Hits count double but a catch in the Hot Streak is also double points for the defense.
Got all that?
Basically, MLB is looking to grow the game by offering a “high-energy” live-event experience to fans outside the United States. The tour currently is slated to include stops in London (July 9), Seoul (Sept. 17) and Mexico City (Oct. 15), and will feature activities beyond the actual competition.
The four competing teams are below, per MLB:
Boston Red Sox
Jonny Gomes, MLB Legend
Paige Halstead, Superstar
Liv Cooke, Wild Card
Chicago Cubs
Geo Soto, MLB Legend
Alex Hugo, Superstar
Spencer Owen, Wild Card
Los Angeles Dodgers
Adrián González, MLB Legend
Ashton Lansdell, Superstar
Yoongy Kwak, Wild Card
New York Yankees
Nick Swisher, MLB Legend
Erika Piancastelli, Superstar
Stefania Aradillas, Superstar (Mexico only)
Daniel Corral, Wild Card
Gomes, of course, played a major role in the Red Sox winning the 2013 World Series, serving as a sparkplug for Boston and launching a clutch home run in Game 4 of the Fall Classic. The former outfielder spent parts of two seasons with Boston amid a 13-year MLB career.
González also played a season-plus with the Red Sox, in 2011 and 2012. The former first baseman earned five All-Star selections in his 15-year MLB career.
All told, this tour — which involves a bracket-style tournament at each stop — is unique, if nothing else. And time will tell whether it achieves its goal of attracting a new audience.