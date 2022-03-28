Is Red Sox Pitching Staff Underrated? Projections Bullish On Boston Staff

NESN Logo Sign In

Quick: What’s the biggest vulnerability or potential weakness for the 2022 Red Sox?

You could go in a variety of different ways with that one, depending on how specific you want to get, but the prevailing thought about Boston entering the new season is the pitching staff could be the team’s Achilles’ heel.

The optimists might say that’s only because the Red Sox offense is one of the best in baseball, and the defense should be improved with additions like Jackie Bradley Jr. and Trevor Story. But there undoubtedly are question marks about the pitching staff in both the starting rotation and bullpen. That’s not to say this can’t be a good staff, but questions must be answered before we can really start making proclamations.

So it was eye-opening to see the Red Sox make a cameo in an interesting piece in The Athletic on Monday outlining “bold predictions” for what Eno Sarris believes will be a “wacky” MLB season. The Red Sox weren’t really mentioned, at least not in terms of bold predictions, but they showed up on a couple of intriguing advanced stats leaderboards within the story.

In a prediction touting the Tampa Bay Rays’ pitching staff as the deepest in baseball, the Red Sox popped up in laying out the stats. The first metric, “above-average” pitchers sounds simple, but it’s based on Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) projections from THE BAT system at FanGraphs. The Dodgers, Giants and Rays all tied for the lead with 11 projected above-average pitchers, but the Red Sox made the leaderboard with nine such pitchers. Only six teams ranked higher.

The story also looked at how teams ranked a year ago in Stuff+ and Location+. Boston was eighth in Stuff+ and fifth in Location+.

For a lot of baseball fans, those sorts of stats might be enough to make your head spin, and it doesn’t mean much if you don’t actually perform on the field. But you’d also rather rank higher than lower, right?