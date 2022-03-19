MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa To Join Twins In Stunning Free Agency Move

NESN Logo Sign In

Carlos Correa is going where?!?

The free agent shortstop has agreed to sign with the Minnesota Twins, Eve a source confirmed to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich on Saturday. Correa, widely regarded as the biggest name on the 2021-22 free agent market, reportedly will ink a three-year contract, worth $105.3 million.

The deal makes Correa, 27, the highest-paid infielder in Major League Baseball and the fourth-highest-paid player overall.

And he might net another big payday before too long, as his Twins contract reportedly will contain opt-out clauses after the 2022 and 2023 seasons, according to The Star-Tribune’s Megan Ryan and Phil Miller.

Correa shocks the baseball world by joining Minnesota after seven seasons in Houston. MLB observers pointed to the Astros and Chicago Cubs as the most-logical fits for Correa, and the Twins seemingly have come out of nowhere to secure his services.

Although he didn’t land the $330 million to $350 million contract he reportedly was seeking, the Twins did meet his annual salary demands, while offering him and themselves, the flexibility to move in other directions quickly if their union goes sour.