MLB Rumors: Clayton Kershaw Returning To Dodgers For 15th Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers won’t have to worry about replacing the ace of their rotation amid this free agency frenzy, as Clayton Kershaw will return to the team, according to reports.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported the deal Friday, noting it was a one-year deal and pending a physical. MLB.com’s Juan Toribio confirmed the report shortly after, with an interesting nugget that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it would be “very strange” for Kershaw not to be with the team at spring training.

The Texas Rangers were rumored to be in pursuit of the three-time Cy Young Award winner, with Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News noting the “Rangers weren’t counting on Kershaw but had real interest.”

Kershaw has spent his entire career with the Dodgers after debuting with the team in 2008. The 33-year-old had a down year by his standards in 2021, finishing with a 3.55 ERA and a 10-8 record through 22 starts.

He’ll return to LA to headline a rotation that also includes Walker Buehler and Julio Urias in front of Tony Gonsolin and Andrew Heaney. Trevor Bauer would round out the back end but is expected to be placed on administrative leave amid sexual assault accusations against him.