Naomi Osaka Joins Fortnite Icon Series With Skins, Tournament

If you ever imagined taking out your Fortnite opponents as Naomi Osaka, your dreams are set to be become reality.
Epic games announced Monday it is adding the tennis superstar to the Fortnite Icons Series. Gamers will be able to acquire unique outfits and gear and also compete in Fortnite’s Naomi Osaka Cup, which is set for Wednesday, according to Sports Business Journal’s Domonic Massimino.
Videos Fortnite shared Monday via Twitter show what some of the Osaka-themed items will look like in the game.
Epic Games launched the Icons Series in 2020 to including celebrities from the sports world and beyond in Fortnite. Osaka joins LeBron James, Neymar and Harry Kane among prominent athletes included in the Fortnite Icons Series.