Naomi Osaka Joins Fortnite Icon Series With Skins, Tournament

If you ever imagined taking out your Fortnite opponents as Naomi Osaka, your dreams are set to be become reality.

Epic games announced Monday it is adding the tennis superstar to the Fortnite Icons Series. Gamers will be able to acquire unique outfits and gear and also compete in Fortnite’s Naomi Osaka Cup, which is set for Wednesday, according to Sports Business Journal’s Domonic Massimino.

Videos Fortnite shared Monday via Twitter show what some of the Osaka-themed items will look like in the game.

#AnOriginalSpirit, @naomiosaka is ready to take some Victory Crowns.



Read about her upcoming Cosmetic Set inspired by her spirit of individuality and get ready to serve an ace in the Naomi Osaka Cup.https://t.co/kT2zzB0fm3 pic.twitter.com/cKGyPjduqc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 28, 2022

Epic Games launched the Icons Series in 2020 to including celebrities from the sports world and beyond in Fortnite. Osaka joins LeBron James, Neymar and Harry Kane among prominent athletes included in the Fortnite Icons Series.