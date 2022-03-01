Tom Brady Keeps NFL Comeback Speculation Alive With Cryptic Comment

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady NFL comeback rumors have become somewhat of a firestorm in recent weeks, and the legendary quarterback threw a little more gasoline on the situation Monday.

Brady, who announced his retirement in early February, played alongside Louis Oosthuizen for the 2022 Seminole Pro-Member at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla. Prior to hitting the links, Brady was asked by PGA Tour Radio’s Taylor Zarzour if his SiriusXM show is his only job at the moment.

“To be determined,” Brady told Zarzour. “I got a lot going on, but today it’s golf.”

Brady himself has said he’s not going to rule out the possibility of playing in the NFL again. Some of the league’s more prominent pundits, like NBC Sports’ Peter King, also seem to have a feeling that the seven-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t played his last game.

As these reports and rumors start to pile up, we might have to start wondering where Brady will be playing football in 2022 rather than if he will.