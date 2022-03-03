NASCAR Will Allow Drivers To Show Support For Ukraine On Cars

NESN Logo Sign In

As the sports world continues to pour on its support for Ukraine, NASCAR has decided to get into the mix.

Lately, we’ve seen Russia be reprimanded for its decision to invade Ukraine. We’ve even seen some personal rebukes directed at Russian president Vladimir Putin. Instead of making a statement specifically regarding the crisis, NASCAR instead will allow drivers to do so themselves.

“NASCAR will allow teams to show support for Ukraine on the cars (as with any scheme, wording/context still requires the OK)” Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass reports.

NASCAR will allow teams to show support for Ukraine on the cars (as with any scheme, wording/context still requires the OK) … — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 3, 2022

It will be interesting to see how many teams get involved as the next event quickly approaches.

You can catch the Pennzoil 400 In Las Vegas this Sunday. While you are watching, you might as well make some money in the process.