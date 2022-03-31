NESN To Air Tuukka Rask Retirement Press Conference Live Thursday

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask is set to discuss the end of his playing career.

The legendary Boston Bruins goaltender will hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden, and NESN will air the event live and in full. Rask retired Feb. 9, and the Bruins will honor his 15-year Boston career Thursday at TD Garden with a ceremonial puck drop prior to their matchup with the New Jersey Devils.

Rask will speak to the media ahead of the ceremony and he’s expected to reflect on his career and detail his attempted comeback, his retirement decision and plans for the future.

Be sure to tune in to NESN at 5:30 p.m. and stick around afterward for a new “Ultimate Bruins Show” episode at 6 p.m., followed by “Bruins Face-Off Live” at 6:30 p.m. Rask will perform the puck drop at 7 p.m., and the Bruins and Devils will face off immediately afterward.