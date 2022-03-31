Kevin Youkilis Suspects Tom Brady Will Retire (For Good) After 2022 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The brother-in-law of Tom Brady suspects the legendary QB will finish his business this year.

NESN Boston Red Sox analyst Kevin Youkilis believes Brady will retire for good after the 2022 NFL season. Youkilis, who is married to Brady’s sister, Julie, told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday he doesn’t have inside info on Brady’s on-field future but suspects TB12 will call it a career following the campaign.

“We’ve never had that discussion of if he would want to play out here (in San Francisco),” Youkilis said, per Audacy’s Logan Mullen. “They grew up big 49ers fans, it was a huge deal. ,? Youkilis said on Tuesday. ?? I don’t know, I don’t know what his plans are. I think this is it, I don’t know. We just sit back and watch. It’s his journey in life and we’re just here to support him through it.”

The offseason has been tumultuous so far for Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He announced his retirement Feb. 1 but reversed his decision 40 days later. His U-turn played a role in head coach Bruce Arians’ sudden decision to retire and move into Tampa’s front office Wednesday.

Plenty of time remains for the dust to settle, and Brady and Co. to begin ramping up their preparations for the coming season. While Youkilis isn’t privy to Brady’s plans, it’s clear to him, and anyone else watching the QB, that the end of his career is moving ever closer.