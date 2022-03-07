NFL Rumors: Why Aaron Rodgers Blockbuster Trade Might Not Be Likely

NESN Logo Sign In

If Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for the Packers, he might have to take the faux retirement route in order to leave Green Bay.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Monday offered an update on Rodgers, who reportedly has received a “significant long-term contract offer” from the Packers. Fowler also weighed in on the possibility of the star quarterback leaving Green Bay for another team and the logistics that would make such a move tough to pull off.

“One source stressed to ESPN that the Packers would want so much in compensation — top draft picks and key young players — that a trade could be difficult for the team acquiring Rodgers to execute,” Fowler wrote.

“League sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter last week that the Packers had not engaged in any trade scenarios regarding Rodgers and were awaiting his decision.”

One would assume the Packers are doing everything in their power to keep Rodgers in house. But everyone has a price, and we probably shouldn’t rule out the possibility of an interested team — perhaps the Denver Broncos — presenting Green Bay with a Godfather offer. We’re talking about the two-time defending NFL MVP after all.

Tuesday should offer some idea of what Rodgers and the Packers plan to do, as it marks the final day teams across the league can issue the franchise tag for the 2022 season.