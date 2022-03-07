Full List Of Red Sox Non-Roster Invitees With Minor League Camp Underway

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox opened minor league spring training Sunday at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., and the circumstances surrounding camp are anything but normal.

Usually, minor league spring training takes place in conjunction with major league spring training, but the ongoing MLB lockout prevents any player on the 40-man roster from using club facilities. So, the current contingent at Fenway South includes zero big leaguers and only a handful of upper-echelon prospects.

Players who signed minor league contracts with invitations to major league spring training still can participate in minor league spring training, though, and the Red Sox have 11 players who fall under the “non-roster invitee” umbrella after adding three more Sunday.

The full list is below.

PITCHERS (all RHP): Silvino Bracho, Taylor Cole, Tyler Danish, Darin Gillies, Michael Feliz, Zack Kelly

CATCHERS: Roldani Baldwin

INFIELDERS: Roberto Ramos, Yolmer Sánchez