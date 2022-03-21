NHL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Panthers Stand Out In Loaded East

Minnesota Wild: Bill Guerin is going for it. The Wild made a splash by swooping in and acquiring Stanley Cup-winning goalie Marc Andre-Fluery from Chicago. They followed that up with an intriguing depth move, swinging a deal for hard-nosed defenseman Jacob Middleton from the San Jose Sharks. No current Western Conference team has allowed more goals than the Wild, so these two moves should certainly help in that regard.

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens are very bad. Nothing they were gonna do Monday could change that. However, Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes did all they could in their first deadline calling the shots in Montreal. The best move might have been maximizing the return for Artturi Lehkonen, getting defense prospect Justin Barron and a 2024 second-round pick back from Colorado. Barron was the No. 25 pick in the 2020 draft and was the Avs’ No. 3 prospect, in a recent ranking from The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler.

Detroit Red Wings: Steve Yzerman continues to rebuild the franchise for which he became a legend. Detroit didn’t do a ton, but it did well to turn Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski into two NHLers (Jake Walman, Oskar Sundqvist and a 2023 second-round pick). It’s not earth-shattering or anything, but it’s another positive step forward.

Vancouver Canucks: They didn’t do much, but holding onto their best assets — most of which still have term left — was the right play. Might as well stay the course and see if you can get hot and go on a run. If not, there’s always the offseason.

LOSERS

New York Islanders: On one hand, you could look at this roster and think it’s still good enough to compete. It’s been an especially unique season for the Isles, and next year will be better, so maybe it’s fine. On the other hand, though, New York had a handful of veteran unrestricted free agents it could have turned into assets. Instead, the Isles inked 34-year-old Cal Clutterbuck and 37-year-old Zach Parise to contract exensions and held on to 45-year-old Zdeno Chara.

Arizona Coyotes: Holding a Jakob Chychrun trade until the offseason makes sense, but what good does it do the Coyotes to keep someone like Phil Kessel? It doesn’t sound like he’d be standing in the way of a deal, either.

Jake DeBrusk: Can one really be labeled a “loser” on the day they sign a two-year contract extension worth $8 million? Especially if they continue to play for a playoff team? It’s not the end of the world for DeBrusk — far from it — but he did want to be traded but will instead stick with the Bruins. Here’s the thing, though: Both the player and franchise can benefit from a strong stretch run and into the playoffs, which is where DeBrusk has shined in the past.