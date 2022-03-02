Nick Foligno Happy His Game ‘Gearing Up’ At Right Time In Bruins Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Foligno beat the weather to the punch by heating up in late February.

The Boston Bruins forward told reporters Tuesday he’s happy with his recent performances and he aims to maintain those high standards over the stretch run and in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Foligno notched a Gordie Howe hat trick — scoring a goal, making an assist and fighting an opponent — Tuesday night in the Bruins’ 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, and he credits his physical style of play for the impact he’s making on Boston’s impressive fourth line.

“That’s the way I play,” Foligno said during a postgame press conference. “That’s the way I need to play for this club. I’m always trying to be physical. Some nights it works a little better than others, but that’s something that I can bring and will continue to bring — especially in the latter half of the year and in the playoffs. That to me is crucial playoff hockey.

“So I’m liking that my game is gearing up toward this time of year. Like I said, you want to help and contribute any way you can. Sometimes it’s on the score sheet, sometimes it’s not, it’s in other ways. I think the guys in the room know what I can bring and try to bring every night, and it’s a fun group to go to work with.”

Foligno joined the Bruins last summer in free agency, but injuries have disrupted his debut season in Boston, limiting him to 36 games, in which he has registered just nine points. However, since returning from an upper-body injury Feb. 8, he has played 11 consecutive games. Not only has he claimed a bottom-six spot for himself, he also is beginning to impose himself on opponents more frequently than he did earlier in the campaign.

His positive impact on games often doesn’t show up in the statistics, but Bruce Cassidy and other Bruins surely are appreciating it these days. If Foligno keeps this up, it won’t be long before the wider NHL community takes notice as well.