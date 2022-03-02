Patriots Player Believes Tom Brady Should Pursue Dolphins Ownership

NESN Logo Sign In

The idea of Tom Brady being involved with the Miami Dolphins might bother many who care about the New England Patriots, but not Kyle Van Noy.

Recent reports indicate Brady could pursue a minority ownership stake in the Dolphins should current owner Stephen Ross be forced out amid tanking allegations. The talks reportedly are on hold as Miami’s situation plays out, with Brady’s uncertain retirement status also contributing to the pause.

(By the way: A separate report indicates the Dolphins began this offseason with hopes of bringing Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in as a quarterback-coach package deal.)

As for the ownership rumors, count Van Noy among those who believe Brady should make it happen.

“I think he should be all over it,” Van Noy said Wednesday during a “The Greg Hill Show” interview, as transcribed by WEEI’s Nick Stevens. “I know I would if I had the opportunity.”

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, own property in Miami and reportedly plan to live there moving forward. So, the 44-year-old’s interest in Dolphins ownership might be nothing more than a convenient, and lucrative, business opportunity.

That said, given how close Brady apparently came to playing for the Dolphins in 2020, and the rumors connecting the two this offseason, there’s plenty of fuel for those convinced the future Hall of Famer has an anti-Patriots agenda.