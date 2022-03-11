NYC Mayor Calls Out Reporter For Red Sox Hat…But It Was Brooklyn Dodgers

NESN Logo Sign In

At the very least, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is passionately loyal to New York — even if he might need a refresher when it comes to the city’s baseball history.

Jeff Coltin, a political reporter for City & State New York, took to Twitter on Friday to share a hilarious moment. Coltin said he crossed paths with Adams while walking into City Hall and the mayor called him out for wearing what he believed was a Boston Red Sox hat.

“Before I can get a word in, he says ‘This is New York, we don’t wear Boston hats,'” Coltin wrote.

But there was one problem with Adams’ remark, as demonstrated by the photo Coltin attached to his tweet. He was wearing a Brooklyn Dodgers hat, not a Red Sox hat.

It’s easy to err on the side of giving Adams the benefit of the doubt, considering the “B” logos look very similar. But Coltin’s hat was Dodger blue. And to make matters even worse, Adams was born and raised in Brooklyn and represented the borough as a member of the New York Senate and as the Borough President before he took over as mayor on Jan. 1.

Adams was born in 1960 and the Dodgers skipped town in 1957, so it’s not like he grew up as a diehard Brooklyn fan. We’ll let it slide, but it’s a hilarious gaffe nonetheless.