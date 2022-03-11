NBA Injury & Rotation Report for Saturday, March 12 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Before you place a wager or set your DFS lineup let us take you around the NBA for the latest injury and rotation updates. Don’t forget to check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model and NBA Player Prop Tool.

Key lineup scenarios that we’ll be seeking clarification on:

Utah Jazz (at San Antonio Spurs): Bojan Bogdanovic will be out tonight with Danuel House expected to start in his place. House could find himself with some upside in Bogdanovic’s spot-and-shoot role along with being a better rebounder and playmaker. His $3500 pricetag should be desirable once we get confirmation on his starting status. It would not surprise me either if Quin Snyder trots Rudy Gay out in the starting rotation.

Dallas Mavericks (at Houston Rockets): The Mavericks will be without both Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith which leaves a void of about 70 minutes to dole out. Spencer Dinwiddie most likely will fill in as the fourth starter in the backcourt alongside Luka Doncic, with Josh Green rounding out the starting five, given that the Rockets play smaller than most opponents. If not, Maxi Kleber is probably the safer bet to occupy Finney-Smith’s spot. Green still will be in the fold for a boost in minutes regardless, while Doncic will be heavily owned as the perception of âLuka Magicâ could be on full display without two usual starters.

New Orleans Pelicans (vs. Charlotte Hornets): With CJ McCollum on the COVID list for tonight’s game, Devonte’ Graham will be a pretty popular play at $4300. There is no reason to not expect Graham to lead the offense tonight as the primary ball-handler which will give him a nice assist boost on top of his already respectable usage marks. The Pelicans supporting cast also looks to be desirable tonight, headlined by Jonas Valanciunus who is the top center on Friday’s slate in our optimal simulations. Other rotational players like Herb Jones and Jaxson Hayes could also be in for a boost as well with Tony Snell projected to eat up significant minutes. There certainly will be some extra volume to go around.

Injuries that have already been factored into the projections in a meaningful way:

CJ McCollum (NO, Out), Jalen Suggs (ORL, Not listed on the injury report), Jalen Brunson (DAL, Out), Dorian Finney-Smith (DAL, Out), Bojan Bogdanovic (UTA, Out)

Injury situations that will need to be monitored throughout the night:

Grant Williams (BOS, Questionable), Anthony Edwards (MIN, Questionable), Jarred Vanderbilt (MIN, Questionable), Taurean Prince (MIN, Questionable), Jordan McLaughlin (MIN Questionable), Jimmy Butler (MIA, Questionable), Caleb Martin (MIA, Questionable), Frank Ntilkina (DAL, Questionable), Dennis Schroder (HOU, Questionable), Christian Wood (HOU, Questionable- unlikely to play), Jea’Sean Tate (HOU, Questionable), Dillon Brooks (MEM, Doubtful), Doug McDermott (SA, Questionable), LeBron James (LAL, Questionable), Talen Horton-Tucker (LAL, Questionable), Malik Monk (LAL, Probable)