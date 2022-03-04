Recent History Suggests Patriots Shouldn’t Break Bank For Receiver

NESN Logo Sign In

Most fans and experts believe the Patriots must add talent at receiver this offseason. And, judging from their activity at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the Patriots themselves likely agree with that assessment.

There are a few ways for New England to accomplish that goal. It could use one of its six picks (including 21st overall) in the draft, utilize the trade market or find a player in the free agency bargain aisle — a staple of Patriots economics.

One thing Bill Belichick likely won’t do — and you could argue shouldn’t do — is pay through the nose for a free agent receiver.

Players such as Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Mike Williams, Allen Robinson and, perhaps, Odell Beckham Jr. all figure to land rich contracts this spring. And while all of them eventually could justify those deals, evidence suggests teams, including the Patriots, should be wary of throwing big money at receivers in free agency.

As pointed out by Ian Hartitz of Pro Football Focus, these are the largest contracts, in terms of total dollars, since 2016 for receivers signing with new teams:

— Kenny Golladay, $72 million (New York Giants)

— Sammy Watkins, $48 million (Kansas City Chiefs)

— Pierre Garcon, $47.5 million (San Francisco 49ers)

— Tyrell Williams, $44.3 million (Las Vegas Raiders)

— Allen Robinson, $42 million (Chicago Bears)

— Paul Richardson, $40 million (Washington Commanders)

— Marvin Jones, $40 million (Detroit Lions)

— Robert Woods, $39 million (Los Angeles Rams)

— Golden Tate, $37.5 million (New York Giants)

— Corey Davis, $37.5 million (New York Jets)

— Adam Humphries, $36 million (Tennessee Titans)

(Note: This list would look slightly different if it were based on guaranteed money, which is what teams really are on the hook for.)