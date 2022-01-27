Do Patriots Need Notable Receiver Upgrades To Keep Pace With NFL’s Elite?

NESN Logo Sign In

A little more than a week ago, Pro Football Focus released its final 2021 regular-season wide receiver rankings.

Unsurprisingly, not a single New England Patriots wideout made the cut, a reminder of the team’s lack of top-end skill-position talent. Getting representation on an otherwise arbitrary list shouldn’t be an offseason priority for Bill Belichick, but it’s also hard to ignore how many of the league’s top teams have elite receivers.

Of the top 10 receivers on the list, seven of them played in the divisional round, and three of those players were part of the instant classic between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, two teams New England is chasing in the AFC hierarchy. Another two play for the Cincinnati Bengals who have a chance to win the conference title Sunday in KC.

Maybe the Patriots believe Mac Jones is the sort of quarterback who can elevate his pass catchers. Maybe they believe they can lean on a top-tier running attack reinforced by a strong defense that can fluster offenses like Buffalo, Kansas City or Cincinnati. But that’s easier said than done, as Buffalo has shown recently in its last four meetings with the Patriots, averaging 36 points per game in games not played in a wind tunnel.

A free agent splash for someone like Davante Adams or Chris Godwin feels unlikely, meaning the best path to explosive receiver play is through the draft. The problem with that, from the Patriots’ standpoint, is their recent inability to identify and develop talent at the position.

Just look at the remaining teams in the playoffs. Take the San Francisco 49ers, for example. They took Deebo Samuel, the third-best receiver in the league on the PFF rankings, with the No. 36 pick — four selections after the Patriots took N’Keal Harry. As we all pretty much know at this point, the Patriots’ selection of Harry looks even worse when you consider Samuel, AJ Brown, Mecole Hardman and DK Metcalf all went in that second round. It really doesn’t get worse than that.

But it doesn’t get better, either. The Patriots traded out of the first round in 2020 and missed on the chance to take Brandon Aiyuk (who went No. 25 to the Niners) or even Tee Higgins, whom Cincinnati selected with the first pick in the second round.