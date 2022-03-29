Patriots To Hold Joint Practices With This Team During 2022 Preseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will take part in at least one round of joint practices ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The Athletic’s Joe Person on Tuesday reported the Patriots and Carolina Panthers will practice together during the upcoming preseason, and that those sessions will take place in Foxboro, Mass. The practices would precede a preseason matchup between the two teams.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule confirmed this report when meeting with reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., saying the NFL still needs to approve the plan but that he and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick already have discussed logistics.

“I just know everything (the Patriots) do is first class,” Rhule said, via The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Joint practices are a near-annual occurrence for the Patriots, as Belichick views them as a valuable evaluation tool. Last summer, New England practiced with the Eagles in Philadelphia and against the New York Giants outside Gillette Stadium.